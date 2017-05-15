Overnight Route 7 closure in Kearny planned, DOT says
The Route 7 bridge over Conrail railroad tracks in Kearny will be closed Thursday and Friday nights. Route 7 will be closed during the overnight hours tonight and Friday as the rehabilitation of the bridge over Conrail railroad tracks in Kearny proceeds, New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced today.
