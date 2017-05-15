Overnight Route 7 closure in Kearny p...

Overnight Route 7 closure in Kearny planned, DOT says

Thursday May 11 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The Route 7 bridge over Conrail railroad tracks in Kearny will be closed Thursday and Friday nights. Route 7 will be closed during the overnight hours tonight and Friday as the rehabilitation of the bridge over Conrail railroad tracks in Kearny proceeds, New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced today.

