N.J. man gets 15 years for gun, cocaine conviction

FLEMINGTON - Pascal Exilus, 33, of Roselle, has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after being found guilty of gun and cocaine possession charges, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III, said on Tuesday. Exilus was found guilty of unlawful possession of a handgun, certain persons not to possess a weapon and possession of cocaine, on March 10, following a jury trail before state Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.