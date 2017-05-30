N.J. man charged in sex assault of a child is indicted, prosecutor says

Newman was indicted by a Hunterdon County grand jury on May 11 on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree lewdness, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III said on Monday. Newman was arrested on March 17 by detectives from the Hunterdon County Prosecutors Office Special Victims Unit and the Flemington Borough Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.