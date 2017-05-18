Mother of woman in fatal WTC Oculus f...

Mother of woman in fatal WTC Oculus fall wants video: report

The mother of the Kearny woman who fell to her death at the World Trade Center Oculus hub is threatening a wrongful death lawsuit, the New York Post reported . But before the family of Jenny Santos decides, it wants to see the video of the incident, the family's lawyer said, the newspaper reported.

