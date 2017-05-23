Merit pay bump for Kearny's Blood

The Kearny Board of Education concluded that its chief educational administrator achieved three of the goals targeted for the 2016-2017 school year. And, as prescribed by state statute and her contract with her employer, that accomplishment should trigger - subject to concurrence by the county superintendent of schools - certain "merit pay" hikes for Schools Superintendent Patricia Blood, according to KBOE counsel Ken Lindenfelser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.