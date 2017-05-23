Merit pay bump for Kearny's Blood

Merit pay bump for Kearny's Blood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Observer

The Kearny Board of Education concluded that its chief educational administrator achieved three of the goals targeted for the 2016-2017 school year. And, as prescribed by state statute and her contract with her employer, that accomplishment should trigger - subject to concurrence by the county superintendent of schools - certain "merit pay" hikes for Schools Superintendent Patricia Blood, according to KBOE counsel Ken Lindenfelser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... 14 hr Mayo Flores 21
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon bayonne nj 21,037
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 19 South Knox Hombre 173
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May 17 kate 1
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Statement for Hudson County was issued at May 24 at 10:51AM EDT

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC