Man sues bars he says kept serving him before drunken North Jersey crash

A Carlstadt man is suing two bars he says kept serving him excessive amounts of alcohol before he got into a serious crash left him with a severely injured leg, according to a report. Antonio Salomon-Merlino's blood alcohol level tested at below the night of the July 2015 crash, and drunk driving charges against him were dropped, his lawyer told NJ.com .

