Man sues bars he says kept serving him before drunken North Jersey crash
A Carlstadt man is suing two bars he says kept serving him excessive amounts of alcohol before he got into a serious crash left him with a severely injured leg, according to a report. Antonio Salomon-Merlino's blood alcohol level tested at below the night of the July 2015 crash, and drunk driving charges against him were dropped, his lawyer told NJ.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|15 hr
|new jersey
|3
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|16 hr
|new jersey
|2
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Mon
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|May 5
|Leopard
|23
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC