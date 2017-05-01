Man pointed loaded gun at his brother in Harrison street fight: cops
A 22-year-old man had a loaded gun pointed to his chest after his brothers challenged him to a street fight late Sunday night, police said. HARRISON - A 22-year-old man had a loaded gun pointed to his chest after his brothers challenged him to a street fight late Sunday night, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|59 min
|Leopard
|22
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|20,996
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|Mon
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC