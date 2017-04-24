Man left dizzy and bruised in Jersey City shovel attack; 1 charged
A 35-year-old Jersey City man has been charged with assaulting a man with a shovel and leaving him dizzy and bruised on March 15, officials said. Michael Davis, of Dales Avenue, allegedly struck the victim several times in the head and arms with the shovel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|13 hr
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|commenters
|20,985
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|Fri
|Rose_NoHo
|171
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|Hudson County Sheriff's officers help save resi...
|Apr 25
|Jerseycityreeder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC