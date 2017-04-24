Man left dizzy and bruised in Jersey ...

Man left dizzy and bruised in Jersey City shovel attack; 1 charged

36 min ago

A 35-year-old Jersey City man has been charged with assaulting a man with a shovel and leaving him dizzy and bruised on March 15, officials said. Michael Davis, of Dales Avenue, allegedly struck the victim several times in the head and arms with the shovel.

