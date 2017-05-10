Man beats and breaks robbery victim's nose in Jersey City: police
A 30-year-old Jersey City man is accused of brutally beating a man and attacking the man's family during a robbery at their home in February. Christopher Rosado, of the 100 block of Congress Street, allegedly knocked on the victim's door on Feb. 2 and when the man answered he attacked him, fracturing the man's nose and right shoulder, the criminal complaint says.
