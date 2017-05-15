Life sentence upheld for man who executed Kearny teen in her home
JERSEY CITY - A Pennsylvania man convicted of executing a 16-year-old girl inside her bedroom will die behind bars after losing his two-pronged appeal that a life sentence was excessive and a juror was coerced by the judge. Cruz Martinez Jr., 46, was convicted of the gunning down Alisha Colon while she watched television and waiting for food to be delivered to her B elgrove Drive house with her then 7-year-old brother.
