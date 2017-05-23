KPD: Please pay $10,000, in real money
At 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, Sgt. Chris Levchak and Officers Michael Gontarczuk, Chris Medina and Chris Manolis responded to the Hamburgao restaurant on Kearny Ave. on a report of a customer passing counterfeit money and learned that an 18-year-old male had apparently bought a soda with a bill clearly ma "The situation was resolved with the simple gesture of having him pay for the soda with real money," a police source said.
