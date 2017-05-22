Kearny Memorial Day Parade May 25; other tribute to follow
The Memorial Day Parade will be led by grand marshal Tommy DeFrancisci, a retired veteran. It is expected to step off at 7 p.m. on Belgrove Drive.
