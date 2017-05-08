Kearny kicks off celebration of its 150th anniversary

Kearny Mayor Al Santos, elected officials and residents celebrate the kickoff event of the Kearny Sesquicentennial Celebration on April 27. The town of Kearny officially kicked off its year-long sesquicentennial celebration, "150 Years of Community," on April 27th a reenactment of the creation of Kearny on the Town Hall steps. The commemoration of the municipality's incorporation began with the announcement of the original charter of 1867 by a traditional town crier.

