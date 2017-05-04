Kearny kicks off 150th anniversary celebration

Colette Koeppel came to see her 6-year-old granddaughter Ava sing "My Country 'tis of Thee" and "Yankee Doodle" with the Kearny Daisies. The youngest Girl Scouts' musical contribution was part of the Town of Kearny's kickoff event for the celebration o Originally from the Vailsburg section of Newark, Koeppel has spent the last half-century in her adopted town of Kearny.

