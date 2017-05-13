Kearny High legend Pace Kivlehan returns as girls' soccer coach
The legendary athlete, easily the best girls' soccer player Kearny High School ever produced, was appointed last week as the new head girls' soccer coach at her alma mater. was an All-American during her playing days at Kearny, compiling more than 100 goals and 100 assists in her illustrious career that ended in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Leopard
|22
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Apr 28
|Windblownazureskies
|109
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Apr 26
|Rainbow Referee
|2
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC