Journal Entries
Veterans Affairs office art exhibit The Hudson County Office of Veterans Affairs is sponsoring a patriotic art exhibit in the lobby of the Hudson County Administration building. The exhibit has 20 paintings from Bayonne artist Anthony Sienkiewicz from his art series, "American Pride."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC