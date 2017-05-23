Journal Entries

Journal Entries

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Woman's Club hears from fire squad The Woman's Club of Arlington watched a presentation from Fire Squad, which is a youth group for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students in Kearny. This program teaches the kids about respect, compassion, kindness, empathy, gratitude and tolerance and hopes to create strong, future leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... 6 hr Mayo Flores 21
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon bayonne nj 21,037
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 19 South Knox Hombre 173
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
News Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem... May 17 kate 1
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,701 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC