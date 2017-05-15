Jersey Journal front and back page news: Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who once called him a friend, is distancing himself from President Donald Trump's advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board says a plane preparing to land at Teterboro Airport Monday was on a routine flight until the last few moments, when it inexplicably went "out of control" and crashed, killing two on board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|Mon
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 13
|Caution
|4
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC