Jersey City man arrested with 450 bags of 'Blue Magic' heroin: cops
JERSEY CITY -- A 26-year-old Jersey City man faces numerous drug charges after undercover officers arrested him with 450 bags of suspected heroin marked with a "Blue Magic" logo Tuesday near Audubon Park. Officers with the Jersey City Police Department's Street Crimes Unit saw Amir K. Beckham, of the 100 block of Virginia Avenue, walking with a pit bull in the park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|8 hr
|joe
|8
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|Fri
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC