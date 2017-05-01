Former officer at N.J. women's prison gets 3 years over sex abuse claims
TRENTON -- A former corrections officer at New Jersey's only women's prison was given a three-year sentence Monday over claims he sexually abused an inmate, authorities said. Thomas Seguine , 34, pleaded guilty to official misconduct in February after authorities accused him of having sex with an inmate, identified only as "J.
