No one from the public showed up to speak at last Thursday night's hearing on Kearny's $74.9 million municipal budget for 2017. which is up by $549,000 over last year and which requires an additional $520,000 in the local tax levy will compel the owner of an "average" house assessed at $100,000 to cough up $26.50 more in municipal taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|16 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|Wed
|kate
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC