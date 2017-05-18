No one from the public showed up to speak at last Thursday night's hearing on Kearny's $74.9 million municipal budget for 2017. which is up by $549,000 over last year and which requires an additional $520,000 in the local tax levy will compel the owner of an "average" house assessed at $100,000 to cough up $26.50 more in municipal taxes.

