Drunken driver hurt in crash sues bars for serving him alcohol
Antonio Salomon-Merlino of Carlstadt claims in a lawsuit he drank several Tequila-based drinks at two bars before crashing his motorcycle in Lodi. He alleges he was visibly intoxicated but the bars served him anyway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|22 hr
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|1
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 6
|joan
|2
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|May 5
|Leopard
|23
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC