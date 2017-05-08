Drunken driver hurt in crash sues bar...

Drunken driver hurt in crash sues bars for serving him alcohol

Antonio Salomon-Merlino of Carlstadt claims in a lawsuit he drank several Tequila-based drinks at two bars before crashing his motorcycle in Lodi. He alleges he was visibly intoxicated but the bars served him anyway.

