Delayed report, quick arrests

Police said that, at about 8 a.m., Monday, April 24, Officer Alan Stickno was flagged down on the 200 block of Davis Ave. by a 23-year-old Kearny man who said that he had been threatened by a trio of robbers at 11 p.m. the previous night. According to the police report, the victim said someone had banged on his apartment door and, when he opened it, he was confronted by three males who demanded money.

