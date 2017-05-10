City backs out of deals with Kushner Journal Square project won't get ...

City backs out of deals with Kushner ...

Kushner companies will likely push ahead with the Journal Square project despite loss of a tax abatement In what appears to be a response to an attempt by the city to find a new developer for a 90-acre site along the Hackensack River near Route 440, Kushner Companies has announced it will longer seek to become the developer. In another part of the city, Mayor Steven Fulop said he would not support a tax abatement for another Kushner project in Journal Square.

