City backs out of deals with Kushner Journal Square project won't get ...
Kushner companies will likely push ahead with the Journal Square project despite loss of a tax abatement In what appears to be a response to an attempt by the city to find a new developer for a 90-acre site along the Hackensack River near Route 440, Kushner Companies has announced it will longer seek to become the developer. In another part of the city, Mayor Steven Fulop said he would not support a tax abatement for another Kushner project in Journal Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|3
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|May 5
|Leopard
|23
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 1
|Logic Analysis
|172
|Help an Aspiring Newark Native Author?
|Apr 30
|BillyDeCarlo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC