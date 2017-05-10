Chemical plant to build office bldg.,...

Chemical plant to build office bldg., warehouse

1 hr ago Read more: Observer

The board voted last Wednesday, May 3, to grant Veckridge Chemical site plan approval and variances permitting the company to put up a two-story, 38-foot-tall office building and a single-level, 30-foot-high, 26,000-square foot warehouse The company, which has operated at that location since the 1960s, will be filling in the development site to raise it above the flood zone and then compressing the soil before building. Board members went along with the applicant's request to deviate from required land use standards governing minimum front and side yard setbacks and lot width.

