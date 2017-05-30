Carpentry program for women; Stock re-purchase | Business Notes

Carpentry program for women; Stock re...

Thursday May 25

WomenRising is offering a pre-apprentice program for women in the field of carpentry on June 8 at 10 a.m. This program can lead to a five-year apprenticeship with the carpenters union, letting apprentices earn money while they learn. A trial period allows each woman to see whetehr carpentry is a good job fit.

