Brothers accused of attempted murder assault man in Hudson jail: police
JERSEY CITY -- Jersey City brothers accused of shooting a man 10 times have now been charged with assaulting an inmate at the Hudson County jail in Kearny. John Infante, 22, and Jeyson Infante, 18, both of Jewett Avenue, appeared in court Wednesday on the charge of simple assault for allegedly punching the man on Sunday in the day room of one of the jail's housing units, the criminal complaint says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|actorvet
|21,024
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Lesbian Methodist bishop faces challenge to her...
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|Sat
|annel
|1
|Adoptees and biological parents NJ -Reunite!
|Sat
|Caution
|4
|Adoptees and Birth parents, and siblings Reunite!
|May 9
|new jersey
|2
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|May 8
|Happy Hillbilyy
|111
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC