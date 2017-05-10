Brothers accused of attempted murder ...

Brothers accused of attempted murder assault man in Hudson jail: police

Thursday May 11

JERSEY CITY -- Jersey City brothers accused of shooting a man 10 times have now been charged with assaulting an inmate at the Hudson County jail in Kearny. John Infante, 22, and Jeyson Infante, 18, both of Jewett Avenue, appeared in court Wednesday on the charge of simple assault for allegedly punching the man on Sunday in the day room of one of the jail's housing units, the criminal complaint says.

Kearny, NJ

