Body pulled out of river, death is not suspicious
Police say a body has been pulled out of a New Jersey river but they do not consider the death suspicious. Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III says a body was seen floating in the Raritan River in Readington Township on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Ebby Steppach
|21,037
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|18 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|Thu
|Congratulations
|1
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC