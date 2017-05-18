Body pulled out of river, death is no...

Body pulled out of river, death is not suspicious

Police say a body has been pulled out of a New Jersey river but they do not consider the death suspicious. Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III says a body was seen floating in the Raritan River in Readington Township on Thursday.

