Bob Menendez kicks off statewide tour focusing on jobs
KEARNY -- U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez kicked off a statewide campaign focused on the economy today, making his second stop at a new Kearny commercial space home to over 100 small businesses. Kearny Point, a four-story building in the industrial southern end of this Hudson County town, is a former shipyard that now provides office and studio spaces to a 3-D printing company, a seamstress, a software developer and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,050
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Tue
|Mayo Flores
|21
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
|Meet this N.J. city's first black and first fem...
|May 17
|kate
|1
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC