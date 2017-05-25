Bob Menendez kicks off statewide tour focusing on jobs

KEARNY -- U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez kicked off a statewide campaign focused on the economy today, making his second stop at a new Kearny commercial space home to over 100 small businesses. Kearny Point, a four-story building in the industrial southern end of this Hudson County town, is a former shipyard that now provides office and studio spaces to a 3-D printing company, a seamstress, a software developer and more.

