97-year-old WWII veteran leads Kearny...

97-year-old WWII veteran leads Kearny Memorial Day Parade

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: NJ.com

At the head of Thursday's Memorial Day Parade in Kearny was 97-year-old Tom DeFrancisci, a former Marine who fought on Okinawa in World War II. And while he was honored as the grand marshal of the procession, DeFrancisci said this time of year is about the soldiers who don't come back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... 5 hr spud 28
Review: H & S Travel & Tours (Aug '15) May 28 Love Conquers 60
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 19 South Knox Hombre 173
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,485 • Total comments across all topics: 281,509,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC