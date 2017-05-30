97-year-old WWII veteran leads Kearny Memorial Day Parade
At the head of Thursday's Memorial Day Parade in Kearny was 97-year-old Tom DeFrancisci, a former Marine who fought on Okinawa in World War II. And while he was honored as the grand marshal of the procession, DeFrancisci said this time of year is about the soldiers who don't come back.
