Woman found dead inside Kearny apartment; man charged

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was found Monday night in an apartment in Kearny, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Tuesday. Police said officers found the victim, Luisa Cristina Reyna-Tello, 46, dead after responding to a 911 call for a medical injury at a second-floor apartment on Chestnut Street.

