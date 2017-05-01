Time to kick back & relish beginnings

The opening event begins Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. on the steps of Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave., with an historical re-enactment of the signing of the first township charter in 1867, complete with a traditional Town Crier. Festivities continue in the adjacent Town Hall Park with a concert by the 20-piece Starlight Orchestra, joined by Robert Strauch of the West Hudson Arts & Theater Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.