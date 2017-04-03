Register now for town-wide garage sale

Register now for town-wide garage sale

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Observer

Once again, Kearny residents have a great reason to get started on their spring cleaning as the annual Kearny UEZ Town-Wide Yard and Sidewalk Sale returns Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That's an entire weekend to turn seldom-used or long-forgotten goods into some extra cash as part of the rain-or-shine event. The event energizes the town and helps bring new visitors and shoppers to Kearny, according to KUEZ coordinator John Peneda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr WPWW 20,942
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Hudson County was issued at April 06 at 4:56AM EDT

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC