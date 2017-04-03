Register now for town-wide garage sale
Once again, Kearny residents have a great reason to get started on their spring cleaning as the annual Kearny UEZ Town-Wide Yard and Sidewalk Sale returns Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That's an entire weekend to turn seldom-used or long-forgotten goods into some extra cash as part of the rain-or-shine event. The event energizes the town and helps bring new visitors and shoppers to Kearny, according to KUEZ coordinator John Peneda.
