N.J. woman sentenced to 3 years for role in child abuse
FLEMINGTON - Nikki Roll of Milford, who plead guilty in October to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree witness tampering, plus fourth-degree counts of child abuse, has been sentenced to three years in state prison, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III said. Roll pleaded guilty during a trial in before state Superior Court Judge Angela F. Borkowski, who sentenced her on Wednesday.
