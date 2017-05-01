N.J. man charged in burglaries faces 34 count indictment

FLEMINGTON - Cuthbert A. Andersen, Jr. , 22, of Lawrence, charged in burglaries in two New Jersey counties, has been indicted by a Hunterdon County grand jury. A 34-count indictment against Andersen was unsealed on April 20, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III, announced on Wednesday.

