N.J. borough supervisor indicted in g...

N.J. borough supervisor indicted in gasoline theft, prosecutor says

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

FLEMINGTON - A Hillsborough man employed as a public works supervisor in Hunterdon County has been indicted on charges stemming from the theft of gasoline, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III, said on Friday. Anthony P. Boffa, 48, of Hillsborough, was indicted on Thursday by a Hunterdon County grand jury for third-degree official misconduct and fourth-degree theft, Kearns said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
overnight parking (May '07) 2 hr Confused much 58
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) 7 hr Tia19 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr johnniebgood 20,945
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Sat rob1 digg 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,112 • Total comments across all topics: 280,177,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC