N.J. borough supervisor indicted in gasoline theft, prosecutor says
FLEMINGTON - A Hillsborough man employed as a public works supervisor in Hunterdon County has been indicted on charges stemming from the theft of gasoline, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III, said on Friday. Anthony P. Boffa, 48, of Hillsborough, was indicted on Thursday by a Hunterdon County grand jury for third-degree official misconduct and fourth-degree theft, Kearns said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|overnight parking (May '07)
|2 hr
|Confused much
|58
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Tia19
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Sat
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC