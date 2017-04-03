N.J. borough supervisor indicted in gasoline theft, prosecutor says

FLEMINGTON - A Hillsborough man employed as a public works supervisor in Hunterdon County has been indicted on charges stemming from the theft of gasoline, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III, said on Friday. Anthony P. Boffa, 48, of Hillsborough, was indicted on Thursday by a Hunterdon County grand jury for third-degree official misconduct and fourth-degree theft, Kearns said.

