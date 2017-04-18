Multi-vehicle crash closes Wittpenn B...

Multi-vehicle crash closes Wittpenn Bridge in both directions

Friday Apr 14 Read more: NJ.com

The Wittpenn Bridge that connects Jersey City and Kearny was closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle crash on April 14, 2017. Route 7 in the area of the Wittpenn Bridge is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle crash this morning, Kearny police said.

