Multi-vehicle crash closes Wittpenn Bridge in both directions
The Wittpenn Bridge that connects Jersey City and Kearny was closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle crash on April 14, 2017. Route 7 in the area of the Wittpenn Bridge is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle crash this morning, Kearny police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kearny Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|10 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|4
|GT Mayor and Council Corrupt
|Sun
|Gotta Go
|1
|Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED
|Apr 14
|Horse
|1
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kearny Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC