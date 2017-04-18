Man allegedly held loaded gun during ...

Man allegedly held loaded gun during traffic stop and cops are frustrated he's out of jail

KEARNY - Three men were arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly having a loaded gun and drugs in their car and now police are frustrated they were released from jail just two days after their arrests. Officers Mike Gontarczuk and Sean Podolski were patrolling near the Hackensack River at about 1:15 a.m. when they saw a 1999 Acura traveling at a "high rate of speed" with an tail light out.

