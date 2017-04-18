Man admits to robbing banks in Lyndhurst, Kearny, Clifton16 minutes | Crime

James Lockwood, 39, of Newark pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery, Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Man admits to robbing banks in Lyndhurst, Kearny, Clifton James Lockwood, 39, of Newark pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery, Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pzzRdh Woodland Park municipal officials are looking at possible sites where affordable housing units can be developed. The borough's planner is working with a court master to create an affordable housing plan that complies with the Fair Share Housing Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.