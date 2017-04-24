Man, 65, charged with sexually assaul...

Man, 65, charged with sexually assaulting girl, 10, in Jersey City

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

A 65-year-old Carteret man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Jersey City on March 11. Wilfredo Algarin, of Roosevelt Avenue, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child he had legal duty to care for and criminally restraining the girl, the criminal complaint says. Algarin appeared in Criminal Justice Reform Court in Jersey City on April 19 via video link from Hudson County jail in Kearny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... 3 hr 93James 153
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Apr 8 rob1 digg 5
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,039 • Total comments across all topics: 280,542,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC