Man, 65, charged with sexually assaulting girl, 10, in Jersey City
A 65-year-old Carteret man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Jersey City on March 11. Wilfredo Algarin, of Roosevelt Avenue, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child he had legal duty to care for and criminally restraining the girl, the criminal complaint says. Algarin appeared in Criminal Justice Reform Court in Jersey City on April 19 via video link from Hudson County jail in Kearny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
