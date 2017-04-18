KPD: You snooze, you lose

Shortly after noon on Friday, April 7, Officer John Donovan was called to the BJ's lot on Passaic Ave. on a report of a person slumped over the wheel of a parked car. There, police said, he found a 2004 Honda, its engine running and its wipers wiping and the driver's seat occupied by a sleeping Spencer Heelan, 30, of North Arlington.

