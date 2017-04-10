KPD: Stolen car squealed on suspects

At 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, Officer Jonathan Dowie was patrol, driving west on Bergen Ave., when he observed a 1994 Jeep - its tires squealing - turn off Windsor St. and enter Bergen on He conducted a MV stop, was advised by headquarters that the Jeep was listed as stolen, and held its three occupants at gunpoint until back-up Police said the driver, a 17-year-old from Hoboken, had a juvenile warrant out of Harrison and was listed on the FBI's National Front-seat passenger Kristiana Schmidt, 19, of Kearny, was taken to the Hudson County Jail after being charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.