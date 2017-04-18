KPD Facebook post: Copa s quick think...

KPD Facebook post: Copa s quick thinking may have saved lives

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Observer

The following post is from the Kearny Police Department's Facebook page. It's sparked a large-scale discussion on bail reform and just how fortunate several officers were at a recent motor vehicle stop: "Allow us to tell you a story of two young police officers working the overnight shift in South Kearny's Second Precinct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... 13 hr Robin Hood 11
GT Mayor and Council Corrupt Apr 16 Gotta Go 1
Sweeney is an Alcoholic with a GED Apr 14 Horse 1
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Apr 8 rob1 digg 5
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,118 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC