KHS construction end in sight, official says
So said Mark Bruscino, director of plant operations for the school district, last week and predicted that by year's end, "we should be up and running" with a revamped school structure. Bruscino briefed members of the Superintendent's Advisory Council on the progress being made when the council last convened on March 21. He also presented renderings of how the school should look after the improvements, including a new two-story atrium, 19 new classrooms, science and computer labs, more office space, and a new cafeteria, are completed.
