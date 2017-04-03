Kearny woman charged with heroin possession; Lyndhurst man arrested on warrant

A non-working headlight led to the arrest of a Kearny woman on charges including heroin possession, and a Lyndhurst man on an outstanding warrant, police said. Kiera A. Docherty, 29, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintenance of lamps, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, failure to produce driver's license and unclear plates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.