Kearny librarian to perform poetry for National Poetry Month
Josh Humphrey will be doing a poetry reading for National Poetry Month on April 21. Courtesy of the Jersey Journal. Kearny Public Library is celebrating National Poetry Month with a poetry reading April 21 at the West Hudson Arts and Theater Company.
