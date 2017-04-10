Kearny defending 2 lawsuits

The Town of Kearny is defending against two lawsuits, one protesting a proposed police-enforcement action, the other demanding the town take legal action to expedite a redevelopment project. What triggered the first case was a town ordinance, which has been revised, re-introduced on March 28, and now slated for adoption April 11, expanding the licensing rules for "dealers in precious metals and secondhand goods" - essentially, pawnbrokers.

