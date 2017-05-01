Jersey City Slam hosts poetry championships at Brightside Tavern
The Jersey City Slam Finals, a competition for poets to try and represent Jersey City in the national competition, will be held on May 4 at Brightside Tavern. That's the date that Jersey City Slam will hold its finals in a poetry competition that began with close to 40 poets.
