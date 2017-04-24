Inmate charged with urinating on corrections officer at Hudson County jail

Anthony Monteleone, 45, appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, April 20, 2017, on charges he urinated on a corrections officer while incarcerated at the Hudson County jail in Kearny. JERSEY CITY -- A 45-year-old Jersey City man has been charged with assaulting a Hudson County corrections officer by urinating on him while incarcerated in the Hudson County jail in Kearny.

