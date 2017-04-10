Homicide detectives probe woman's dea...

Homicide detectives probe woman's death in Kearny

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a woman on Chestnut Street Monday night. (Caitlin Mota Sources at the scene of 133 Chestnut St. say the victim appears to have been stabbed to death in a "family situation" and one person is currently being questioned in connection with her death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kearny Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 59 min Kang Snake 20,948
overnight parking (May '07) Mon Elias72 60
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Apr 8 rob1 digg 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
See all Kearny Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kearny Forum Now

Kearny Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kearny Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

Kearny, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC